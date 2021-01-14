Dolly Parton Statue Proposed For Tennessee Capitol

A new bill has proposed the erection of a statue of Dolly Parton in front of the Tennessee Capitol.

The statue, proposed by Tennessee Rep. John Mark Windle, according to CNN, would sit on Capitol grounds “to recognize her for all she has contributed to this state.”

The sculpture would be paid for by the “Dolly Parton fund,” which includes gifts, grants and other donations — if commissioned. The public would also have a say on the statue’s design.

The proposed statue would face Ryman Auditorium, a historic music venue that Parton has performed at plenty of times throughout her illustrious career.

Parton, 74, was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee, on Jan. 19, 1946.