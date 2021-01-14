Paula Abdul Admits She Can’t Name Any ‘American Idol’ Reboot Winners

Paula Abdul hasn’t watched “American Idol” in a while despite being part of the original cast.

Abdul, who was on the show from 2002 to 2009, was questioned about the ABC reboot by “Shady Skat Cat” during Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

As the choreographer was asked whether she could name one of the winners from the reboot, she replied, “I can’t, I’m sorry. I can’t.”

RELATED: Paula Abdul Dishes On Working With Michael Jackson And Janet Jackson

The show is set to premiere its 19th season with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in February.

Host Andy Cohen questioned Abdul on why she thinks “Idol” is still going.

“Kind of seemed like the heyday is over, don’t you think?” he asked, as the star responded, “Well, there was nothing like the original cast.

“I mean it was such an incredible show and it changed the trajectory of everyone’s lives and careers and television.”

Abdul insisted she just hasn’t “had time to catch up,” adding: “But I love Katy. I love Luke and I love Lionel.”

RELATED: Paula Abdul Pays Tribute To Her Dogs

Skat Cat also asked Abdul what she thought of Ellen DeGeneres replacing her after she left the show.

“First of all I was ready to leave so I had already made peace with that and I thought Ellen would be great, I really did,” she shared. “Her perspective was just of a fan, a regular person in the audience watching and I thought she did a good job.”