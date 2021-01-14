Miley Cyrus Reveals She Once Climbed Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Sign Naked

Miley Cyrus has gotten up to some wild adventures.

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the 60th birthday of her friend and Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne.

After reminiscing about performing together and hanging out with Debbie Harry, Cyrus shared a photo with Coyne in Los Angeles.

“Standing on Hollywood Blvd. morning after a rager,” she captioned the photo, before adding, “(I climbed the Roosevelt sign naked),” referring to the iconic sign atop the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After first connecting in 2014, Cyrus and Coyne collaborated on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Cyrus also lent vocals to the track “We a Family”, from the Flaming Lips’ 2017 album Oczy Mlody.