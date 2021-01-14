Dua Lipa Reveals What She And The Hadids Get Up To At Their Family Farm In Pennsylvania

Dua Lipa discusses spending time with the Hadids, her music, and more in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Lipa, who was first linked to boyfriend Anwar Hadid in June 2019, has been hanging out with the famous family at their farm in Pennsylvania.

She says of a typical day, “Wake up around 9-9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast. Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.”

The animals include two pygmy goats, Funky and Bam-Bam, which Lipa bought her boyfriend last Christmas.

“You can take them inside,” she gushes. “They love a cuddle.”

Lipa also talks about the difference between her first album and her second, Future Nostalgia.

“When I was creating the first album, a lot of what was going on in my life was about heartbreak,” she tells the mag.

“This time around, I was feeling so happy and things were going so well, I was like, ‘OK, I need to be able to portray this feeling in a way that doesn’t feel cheesy to me.’ I don’t know why I thought that when you’re a pop artist and you make a happy song, then all of a sudden it’s just not cool. I kind of just had to let that go.”

She adds, “There was a point where I was like, ‘Oh, everybody loves a ballad. Maybe I should make one.’ But that wasn’t what I was feeling. I was like, ‘F**k it. It’s a fun record. That’s what it is.'”

Lipa makes it clear in the interview that she hasn’t gotten to where she’s at today because of her looks.

The musician says, “I’ve never really seen being pretty or beautiful as some kind of power. It’s never been something that I identify with… I feel like I was a little bit shortchanged in a way [by the question] because I don’t feel like I’ve gotten to where I am because of that.

“I’m extremely hardworking and driven, and I feel like that’s the reason why I got to where I am, through my hard work and my drive, and I just wanted to make that clear because it has been playing on my mind.”