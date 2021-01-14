Lindsay Ell Buys Adorable Pomeranian Following Breakup With Boyfriend Adam Roa

Lindsay Ell has a new love in her life following her breakup with poet Adam Roa.

The country star revealed to People that she and Roa had called it quits just months after making their relationship official on social media.

“We just realized that we wanted different things, but I wish him all the best,” says Ell.

While the two-time CCMA Award winner wasn’t able to spend the holidays with her family in Calgary due to COVID-19, she gifted herself the perfect Christmas present: a one-year-old Pomeranian named Hendrix.

“Going through a breakup over the holidays and not being able to go home to see my family, I just knew that waking up Christmas morning was going to be so hard,” she tells People. “So I literally woke up one morning and said a little prayer that, ‘If I am meant to have a dog, please send the right dog into my life.’ Hours later, the girl that I had been in touch with from the shelter texted me about Hendrix.”

“I guess I am the quintessential ‘break up with your boyfriend and then go get a dog’ kind of girl now,” jokes the singer.

Ell travelled to pick up the pup from Take Paws Rescue in New Orleans with a few of her band members and named her after legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

“I wanted to rescue because I knew I wanted to find a little dog that really and truly needed a home,” says Ell, who recently landed her second No. 1 on Canadian country radio with “wAnt me back”. “And then when I found her, I knew I wanted to name her after one of my musical idols. Hendrix is a pretty badass name for a girl.”

Ell and her addition have even had puppy playdates with Carly Pearce and her Shih Tzu June, writing on Instagram: “Girls day. 💁🏼‍♀️🐶 June and Hendrix are officially BFFs like their moms.”