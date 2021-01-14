Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Had A Sweet Surprise For Kate Middleton For Her 39th Birthday

Kate Middleton received a sweet surprise from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for her 39th birthday on Saturday.

Despite the Duchess of Cambridge spending her special day in lockdown, she was treated to a special gift from her brother-in-law and his other half.

“It was a nice surprise,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple.”

The royal was allegedly “showered with presents from Prince William” including diamond and sapphire earrings, “which she loves.”

Kate had a “low-key” celebration with William, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

She was said to have enjoyed a quiet tea party with her kids over the weekend to celebrate her turning 39.

Kate usually spends her birthdays alongside her closest friends at her country home, Anmer Hall.

While COVID-19 has stopped large gatherings in the U.K., the Duchess was flooded with birthday messages from well-wishers on social media.