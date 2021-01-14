A Squirrel Turns Superhero In ‘Flora & Ulysses’ Trailer

You’ve never seen a rodent quite like this.

On Thursday, Disney + debuted the first trailer for the new comedy-adventure film “Flora & Ulysses”, based on the Newbery Award-winning book by Kate DiCamillo.

The movie stars Matilda Lawler as 10-year-old Flora, “an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.”

Directed by Lena Khan, the film also stars Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo and Kate McCucci.

“Flora & Ulysses” premieres Feb. 19 on Disney+.