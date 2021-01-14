Vanessa Bryant Reveals One Of Daughter Natalia’s Top College Choices In Sweet Post

Natalia Bryant may have her heart set on going to New York for college, but her mom is trying to sway her in another direction. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute pic of her oldest daughter posing in a New York University sweatshirt, sharing that she’s doing her best to convince her to stay closer to home.

“So cute. 💜 NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools),” Vanessa wrote. “I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. 😂😋 #CaliGirlForever ☀️🌴.”

It seems Vanessa has a good chance of keeping Natalia in California. Soon after, she posted a pic of the 17-year-old posing in University of Southern California T-shirt and giving a “Fight On” to the camera. “#Cali 4 ever 😁☀️🌴 @nataliabryant 😘❤️ #USC,” she wrote.