Chris Evans To Return As Captain America In Upcoming Marvel Project

Chris Evans could be returning as Captain America, aka. Steve Rogers, at some point in the near future.

The actor, who handed Anthony Mackie’s character Falcon his shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”, is expected to reprise his role in the MCU for “at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film,” Deadline reports.

Chris Evans in “Captain America: The First Avenger”. Photo: Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Sources tell the publication that “it’s unlikely to be a new ‘Captain America’ instalment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after ‘Iron Man 3’, appearing in films like ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.”

Evans was reportedly approached with the idea and “became more game” to it as the weeks went by.

Deadline adds that how Evans will return is still unclear and is being worked out but “the options are unlimited.” There’s also a possibility the star could make his big return in a Disney+ limited series.

ET Canada has reached out to Evans’ rep for comment and Marvel told Deadline they had no comment on the claims.