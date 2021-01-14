Cardi B Lands Leading Role In ‘Assisted Living’ Comedy

Cardi B is officially branching out from hip-hop superstar to leading woman in film.

Cardi, 28, has landed a leading role in Paramount’s upcoming comedy “Assisted Living”. The movie is being described as “a raucous comedy with tremendous heart, in the vein of classic funny films like ‘Tootsie’, “’Sister Act’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’,” according to Variety.

“Assisted Living” is based on an original spec script by “This Is Us” writer Kay Oyegun. Temple Hill and Stephen Love will serve as producers on the project.

Cardi has appeared on screen in a multitude of ways. She broke out as a star of the reality series “Love & Hip Hop: New York” from 2015-2017. Afterwards, she landed a marquee role as a judge on Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” hip-hop competition show, and also had roles in “Hustlers” and “F9”.

There is currently no premiere date for “Assisted Living”.