Lisa Kudrow Teases She ‘Shot A Little Something’ For A ‘Friends’ Reunion

The “Friends” reunion is coming together.

This week, Lisa Kudrow appeared on the podcast “Literally! with Rob Low” and teased the upcoming sitcom reunion.

RELATED: Matthew Perry And Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Show Off ‘Friends’-Themed Apparel Line

“There’s different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things,” she said. “I pre-shot something already so we’re definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something.”

Kudrow also made sure to clarify that the project is just a reunion, not a full “Friends” reboot.

“It’s not a reboot,” she said. “It’s not like a scripted thing, we’re not portraying our characters. It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox Shares Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Footage After Reenacting That Thanksgiving ‘Friends’ Turkey Scene

“Is it you just having nachos over at [Jennifer Aniston]’s house?” Lowe asked.

Kudrow laughed, “Yes, that’s what it is.”