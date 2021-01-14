Ellen DeGeneres Meets The Man Who Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion In A Drunken Stupor

Meet the man formerly named Thomas Dodd, who told Ellen DeGeneres how he unknowingly changed his legal name to Celine Dion.

The newly christened Mr. Dion joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, remotely from his native Tamworth, England.

“We’re going with Celine. It might get a bit awkward but I’m actually getting used to it, believe it or not,” Dion shared. “Normally on Christmas Eve I’d go out and have a few drinks with friend. Obviously, this year with the pandemic, that wasn’t possible. So Christmas Eve daytime, I had a friend drop by around a magnum of champagne.”

“I wasn’t planning on drinking that until Christmas Day,” he further explained. “Curiosity got the better of me. I was watching TV and I thought, ‘I’ll have one or two glasses and then I’ll finish the rest on Christmas Day.’ Next thing you know I was watching a bit of Whitney Houston, onto a bit of Michael Jackson, and then I ended with the best, Celine Dion.”

During his drunk stupor, it appears Dion legally changed his name from Thomas to Celine. Whatsmore, he had no recollection of what he had done.

“I don’t remember at this point how much I drank. I just remember I was having a lovely time and at the end of the night, I thought I put myself to bed,” he shared, fast-forwarding to a few days later. “There was one letter that looked rather important.”

The legal document informed him that he was “formerly” Thomas Dodd and now legally Celine Dion.

“I hadn’t just ordered one certificate, which was all I needed to change my name,” he chuckled. “I actually go excited that I ordered an extra eight copies just so I knew that my name is definitely Celine Dion.”

DeGeneres gave Dion a parting gift, sending Mr. Dion apparel with his new name on it. She also sent apparel with “Ellen DeGeneres” on it in the event the former Mr. Dodd changes his name a second time. Oh, DeGeneres also presented Dion with a $10,000 cheque.