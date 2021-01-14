Olivia Rodrigo On The Massive Success Of ‘Drivers License’: ‘I Can’t Believe Any Of It’

Olivia Rodrigo recently made an epic musical debut with her debut single “Drivers License”, and it’s something she says is “insane.”

The singer, 17, and star of the Disney+ hit “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and opened up about the massive success of “Drivers License”, in addition to who inspired the track and Taylor Swift’s shoutout.

“I mean, it’s quite insane. ‘Drivers License’ is my first single that I’ve put out, so I truly loved the song always,” she said. “I didn’t really expect it to chart or do anything, I was just so happy with it. So, the fact that it’s number one in the world right now is absolutely mind-blowing. I can’t believe any of it.”

Rodrigo reveals it was Gracie Abrams who inspired her to write the killer track.

“One of my favourite artists and one of the coolest people ever is Gracie Abrams, who just came out with her debut EP a couple months ago,” she explained. “It’s called Minor and she’s absolutely amazing, love that entire record. She’s signed to my same record label, so they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll have you meet.’ And I’m like, ‘I literally don’t think I can meet her. I think I would just evaporate. I’m her biggest fan.’ I’ve heard the best things, and I’ve been DMing her on Instagram and I told her that ‘Driver’s License’ was so inspired by her and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.'”

Another inspiration to Rodrigo is Taylor Swift, who recently commented on her success.

“I’ve never met her in person, but I posted a cover of one of her songs off of Lover, ‘Cruel Summer,’ like a weirdo, and I did it on Instagram Live and she found it and she posted it on her story and was like, ‘This is amazing. Thank you so much.’ And I screamed my head off, I was so excited. I’m just the biggest Swiftie in the whole world,” she gushed. “And she commented on my photo and I just about died… just about died. Literally, I’ve looked up to her as long as I can remember, so it was so sweet of her to do that.”

“Drivers License” is quickly becoming a pop classic, as it hit number one across all streaming platforms.