Tyler Perry To Be Presented With Humanitarian Award At 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry will receive a significant honour at this year’s Academy Awards.

The renowned filmmaker will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the eventual 2021 Oscars. The award announcement was revealed on Wednesday by Academy President David Rubin.

“There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honour that spirit,” said Rubin. “Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker.”

“He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored,” he added. “The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families—from every corner of our industry’s workforce—aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Perry has more than 70 credits to date across film, television and stage, including “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”, “Meet the Browns” and “Precious”.

The 93rd Academy Awards are now scheduled for April 25. The ceremony was originally expected to take place Feb. 28; however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 spikes in the state of California.