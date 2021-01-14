Patrick Dempsey Reunites With Amy Adams For ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’

Patrick Dempsey is linking back up with Amy Adams for Disney’s “Enchanted” sequel “Disenchanted”.

Dempsey confirmed to “Good Morning America” on Thursday that he would reprise his role as Robert Philip for the upcoming sequel. The film is slated to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service with no release date set in stone.

“I just got this script for the second movie, and then I’m starting to go through and get notes together,” Dempsey told the hosts. “There’s talk that we’ll be shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.”

“Enchanted” was released in 2007 and was a commercial and critical success. It earned approximately $340.5 million against an estimated budget of $85 million. It also received Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations. The original movie also starred James Marsden, Susan Sarandon and Idina Menzel.