Gwen Stefani Admits ‘There Was A Lot Of Healing To Do’ Before Saying ‘Yes’ To Blake Shelton’s Proposal

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her engagement to Blake Shelton.

The singer, 51, virtually stopped by the “Today” show on Thursday and got real about her thought process before saying “yes” to an engagement from the country crooner.

While Shelton got down on one knee last year, Stefani told Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and the rest of the “Today” gang that there “a lot to consider” before heading down the aisle.

“I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together,” she explained.

“So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think ‘I want to marry you!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married,'” she continued. “So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.”

But Shelton’s proposal “was just natural,” Stefani said. “It’s funny because he basically had the ring and it was right around my birthday. I was getting a little bit anxious… cause I started having a little insecurity and so it was right on time.”

Stefani and Shelton have been together since 2015 after meeting on set of “The Voice”.