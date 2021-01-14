Florence Pugh Defends Bella Thorne From Bullies: ‘Enjoy The Ravioli!’

Florence Pugh is standing up for Bella Thorne.

Pugh showed off her culinary skills in an Instagram video posted on Thursday: “Mild chilli tomato sauced ravioli with a white wine, butter and herb poached lobster filling. NAUGHTY.”

Thorne chimed in through the comments section, begging for a bite: “Omg please come over and make food.” Thorne was almost immediately hit with negative replies from the public. Enter Pugh. The “Midsommar” and “Little Women” actress immediately leapt to Thorne’s defense.

“Bella Thorne, to all those negatively trashing Bella, I do not appreciate it or like seeing people being unnecessarily dragged on my page,” Florence wrote. “My page has NEVER been about that and I don’t like seeing it. I always appreciate your love but not at the cost of bullying someone else. Enjoy the ravioli!”

Thorne has had a difficult time interacting with the online space after joining OnlyFans in August and falsely promising subscribers exclusive content for upwards of $200. Thorne got a $2 million payday and arguably led to OnlyFans updating policies that made it more difficult for sex workers on the platform to earn income.