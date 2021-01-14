Selena Gomez Announces New Spanish-Language Single ‘De Una Vez’

Selena Gomez is kicking off 2021 “at once!”

The singer announced her new Spanish-language single, “De Una Vez,” on Thursday, sharing a look at the cover art and a simple message: “De Una Vez. Esta noche. Presave ahora. // Tonight. Presave Now.”

Fans have been speculating about new Spanish-language music from Gomez for a while, and now it’s finally a reality — marking her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki” and her first solo Spanish-language project since 2014’s “Más,” from her album For You.

“There’s this bittersweet feeling, of course. I would much rather the world be in a better place,” Gomez told Billboard at the end of 2020, reflecting on the success of her album, Rare — which became her third No. 1 on the charts — and what’s to come. “Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it.”

“It’s nice to know that Rare became what it became for me,” she said. “And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I’ve released so far. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna challenge myself for the next.”

Music isn’t the only thing Gomez has to look forward to this year. Her cooking show, “Selena + Chef”, just debuted the trailer for its second season, plus she’s got a new Hulu series titled “Only Murders in the Building” and a movie in the works.

See more on Gomez in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Selena + Chef’: Selena Gomez Shares Trailer for Season 2

Selena Gomez Says Her Success in 2020 Has Been ‘Bittersweet’

Selena Gomez ‘Not Ready to Jump Into a Relationship,’ Source Says