The Widow Of Fred Rogers, Joanne Rogers, Has Died At 92

By Jamie Samhan.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/CPImages
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/CPImages

Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, has passed away at 92-years-old.

Fred Rogers Productions and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation confirmed the news on Thursday, writing, “Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.”

They added, “Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.”

RELATED: Mr. Rogers’ Widow Shares Scathing Opinion Of Trump: ‘I Think He’s Just A Horrible Person’

Joanne was married to the “Mister Rogers” icon from 1952 to 2003 when Fred passed away at age 74. They shared sons James and John.

Even after Fred’s death, Joanne continued to carry on his legacy of compassion and kindness.

RELATED: Officer Clemmons Referred To Mister Rogers As ‘The Spiritual Love Of My Life’

In 2019, she was honoured with the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s 2019 Elly Awards.

As longtime residents of Pittsburgh, the city paid tribute to Joanne on a number of occasions, including singing the famous theme song to her while she visited the Magee Women’s Hospital.

See more tributes to Joanne below:

 

 

Click to View Gallery

Stars We’ve Lost In 2021

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP