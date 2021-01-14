Dame Judi Dench Gets Her First COVID-19 Vaccination

Dame Judi Dench has had her first COVID-19 vaccination.

The “Skyfall” actress revealed to the BBC that she had the first jab last week and her booster will take place in 11 weeks.

She did not say which vaccine she received.

“I have [had the coronavirus vaccine]. I had one a week ago so I think my next is something like 11 weeks’ time, that’s a great start,” she said according to the Daily Mail.

Dench also spoke about the “relief” of being able to film a Kenneth Branagh drama during the pandemic during her phone interview with the outlet.

“I was going to film something which has been postponed. I was, during this time, able to film with Kenneth Branagh, who wrote and directed a film about his childhood in Belfast,” she explained, before speaking about the “precautions” that were taken for everyone’s safety.

“It was a huge relief to do something and it was exciting too at that time. Otherwise you wake up and think: ‘What is the thing I will do today’ and try to get something done,” Dench said.

She revealed that being able to film again helped her get back into a routine. “It certainly was, it made everything very different and working was glorious. It’s very difficult if you don’t have a work discipline to get yourself started in the morning really. It’s terribly easy just to sit and do nothing,” she explained.

Other celebs who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 include Dame Joan Collins, Sir Ian McKellen and Martha Stewart.