Olivia Newton-John Calls Out Scam Using Her Name To ‘Falsely Promote And Sell A CBD Oil’

Olivia Newton-John is slamming some online scammers.

The “Grease” icon, 72, took to Instagram this week, urging her followers to not believe everything they see online.

According to Newton-John, an unnamed company is using her name to sell CBD oil.

“FRAUD ALERT! ONCE AGAIN it has come to our attention that there are various ads on Facebook and Instagram falsely promoting and selling a CBD oil they claim is ‘Olivia Newton-John’s CBD oil,'” she wrote.

Adding, “This is completely false and fraudulent so please do not take this site or product seriously as it is in no way endorsed, supported or used by Olivia Newton-John.”

“Olivia does not promote ANY CBD oil products from any company – so don’t let them scam you!”

Last November, Newton-John dealt with the same problem.

At the time she wrote, “It has come to our attention that there is a company online (WomenClothingBeauty.com) falsely promoting and selling a CBD oil they claim is ‘Olivia Newton-John’s CBD oil.'”