Joshua Basset Releases Music Video For ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’

Joshua Bassett is the latest “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star to drop a new song.

On Thursday, Bassett released “Lie, Lie, Lie,” alongside the music video.

RELATED: Joshua Bassett Defends Himself Against Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I’m Sick To My Stomach’

He gave his fans a glimpse into why he wrote the song on Instagram Stories.

Joshua Bassett explains inspiration behind upcoming single, "Lie, Lie, Lie": "I wrote [it] after i found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back … it always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them." pic.twitter.com/v371BejOc4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2021

“I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after i found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” Basset shared.

Adding, “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them.”

RELATED: Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Complete List Of Winners

“So you can lie, lie, lie, lie, lie / Go ahead and try, try, try, try, try / It won’t work this time, time, time, time, time / I kiss your ass goodbye, bye, bye, bye, bye / I’ll kiss your ass goodbye,” he sings.

Bassett’s fellow “HSMTMTS” co-star Olivia Rodrigo just released her song “Driver’s License” last week.