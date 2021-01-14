Post Malone Donates 10,000 Of His Signature Crocs To Healthcare Workers

Post Malone is paying it forward.

According to a report in People, the 25-year-old rapper has teamed up with Crocs (which has created five in-demand shoe collabs with Malone) to partner with the nonprofit Musicians On Call, donating 10,000 pairs of his Duet Max Clog II to frontline healthcare workers in about 70 different medical facilities throughout the U.S.

Musicians On Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to patients, announced the partnership on Wednesday.

As People reports, the shoes were distributed to staff of the organization’s partner hospitals all over the country, to staff working in units handling COVID-19, cardiac, oncology, ICU, surgical care, pediatrics, hospice and other areas.

“This gift was made in gratitude of and support for their tireless efforts in battling this pandemic,” declared a statement by Musicians On Call.

“The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music,” added Musicians On Call president and CEO Pete Griffin. “We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation. Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”