Ariana Grande Teams Up With Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion For ’34+35 Remix’

Three of music’s most powerful have come together for an epic remix.

Ariana Grande enlisted the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for the new take on her song “34+35” off of her album Positions.

Ahead of the release, Grande teased the song on Instagram with a sketch inspired from the original music video.

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Joined By Ariana Grande & Fiance Dalton Gomez To Check On Construction Of New Home

Before announcing who the two ladies joining her for the remix would be, Grande had another clip posted to Twitter alluding to the song.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gift To Hundreds Of Young Hospital Patients In Manchester