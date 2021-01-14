Bindi Irwin Sweetly Recreates Her Parent’s Maternity Photo

Bindi Irwin is once again sweetly paying tribute to her late dad Steve Irwin.

The “Crickey! It’s The Irwins” star and husband Chandler Powell shared a maternity photo, taking inspiration from a photo of her as a child with her dad kissing mom Terri Irwin’s pregnant belly.

Terri was pregnant with Robert, now 17, at the time.

In the new photo, Chandler gave Bindi’s belly a kiss. The two are expecting a daughter soon.

RELATED: Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares Ultrasound Of ‘Active’ Baby Girl

“Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️,” she captioned the shot.

The famous “Crocodile Hunter” died in 2006 from a diving accident.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump For The First Time

Upon announcing her pregnancy, Bindi tweeted, “This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”