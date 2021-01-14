Celine Dion Honours René Angélil On 5th Anniversary Of His Death

Celine Dion is remembering René Angélil on the anniversary of his death.

“René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you,” the Canadian icon wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Meets The Man Who Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion In A Drunken Stupor

Alongside a cropped photo of her holding Angélil’s hand, she continued, “We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever.”

Dion signed the post on behalf of herself and their three sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

RELATED: Sam Heughan Wears Celine Dion Tribute T-Shirt At Critics Choice Super Awards

Angélil had many health battles including multiple battles with cancer and a heart attack. He died on Jan. 14, 2016 of throat cancer just before his 74th birthday.