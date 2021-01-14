Equestrian Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute As She Retires Beloved Show Horse Bionetty

Kaley Cuoco is putting her beloved show horse Bionetty out to pasture.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the “Flight Attendant” star paid tribute to the horse she’s ridden in equestrian competitions since 2015.

“For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing … She was the first ‘real’ horse I ever sat on, and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight,” wrote the 35-year-old actress in the caption accompanying a series of photos of herself and her beloved horse.

“My first jump on her in Calgary, was a moment of ‘whoa’. I knew I would love her forever and that she was perfect for me,” she continued.

“We won our first class together and our last. Our magical moments together are too many to count! From taking me to Spruce to Meadows to indoors at the LA Longines Masters never getting a rail and a blink of a second from 1st,” Cuoco added.

“She was fast, fierce, but never ever made a mistake. She knew exactly where her feet were supposed to go every take off and every landing . She was also a genius , keeping me safe and competitive at the same time,” wrote Cuoco.

“We had custom gold boots made for her because she truly was wonder woman. She hated flatting at home and would literally rip our arms off at the trot. So I decided she’s a horse show horse. And that’s what she was. A performer. Like me. Maybe this is why we are soul mates. I hate rehearsals. I hate studying. I like to be on stage, in the moment; and perform. We share the same heart,” she said.

“I hope Netty knows retirement doesn’t mean her life is over. I feel this is my way of thanking her , with a brand new life. Living forever in our backyard, having babies and getting constant pocket mints from my dad. Bionetty, there will never be another like you. You will always be my Queen B!” she concluded, adding, “ps. The gold boots are forever yours.”