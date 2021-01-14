Sarah Paulson Celebrates Holland Taylor With Romantic Birthday Post, ‘All Roads Lead Me To This Face’

Sarah Paulson is celebrating girlfriend Holland Taylor’s 78th birthday.

Sharing a candid black and white photo of Taylor, Paulson added a loving message.

“All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul. You are, quite simply- everything to me. Here’s looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always,” the “American Horror Story” star wrote.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Nails ‘Guess The Impression’ Game On ‘Tonight Show’

She then teased, “(If you don’t like this picture, you are an idiot, so don’t get mad when you see it. I even made it black and white since you prefer it. So shhhhhh. It’s a perfect picture of a perfect person) HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING.”

“S P E E C H L E S S !!!” Taylor replied.

A number of celebs shared their birthday wishes and love in the comments including Kate Bosworth, Olivia Munn, Jeremy Scott, Allison Janney and Chrissy Metz.

Paulson shared a number of other photos of Taylor in her Instagram stories.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Gets A Scare Through The Screen During ‘Ellen’ Interview

The couple has been dating since 2015.