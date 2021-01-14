‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Comes Together For ‘Stars In The House’

The stars aligned for the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” — or, more precisely, “Stars in the House”, the YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley that reunites the casts of beloved TV shows and movies in order to raise money for The Actors Fund.

For the latest virtual event, the hosts were joined by “Grey’s” star Chandra Wilson (who serves as a Western Council member of The Actors Fund).

Other Grey’s stars who Zoomed in included James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill.

During the conversation, the TV doctors discussed a number of pandemic-related topics, ranging from the importance or wearing maskes to how race affects the quality of healthcare.

Wilson, who has been a part of the show since the first episode, said that being on “Grey’s Anatomy” isn’t a responsibility the cast takes lightly.

“We understand the responsibility of our show in that sometimes people will listen to us more than officials or people who should know things,” she explained.

Cast member Greg Germann discussed how integrating the COVID-19 pandemic into the show’s storylines is making “Grey’s” more relevant than ever.

“We come to work everyday and we ‘re really telling the stories that are happening to us,” German said.