Kelly Clarkson Admits Celebrities Were ‘Really Mean’ To Her During Her ‘American Idol’ Days: ‘Everyone Was So Rude’

Kelly Clarkson admitted celebrities were “really mean” to her when she was on “American Idol”.

The singer, who beat Justin Guarini to be crowned the winner of the first season of the show back in 2002, was interviewing Jennifer Love Hewitt on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when she made the remarks.

Clarkson told the actress, “You probably don’t remember this, but it stuck with me [for] so long… almost 20 years now.

“It was at some kind of MTV Awards, VMAs or something, I don’t know what it was but you ran up to me. It was right in the final three of ‘Idol’, everything was happening in a whirlwind and people were really mean to us because we’re from a talent show and it was the first season,” she continued.

“Everyone was so rude to us, like on the carpet, at the show… it was a horrible experience. You came up to me, ran up to me out of nowhere and were like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m really rooting for you.'”

Clarkson continued: “You told me, ‘Please, keep the ones you love so close. It’ll be a few people in your life unfortunately but this business can be really hard. And just remember to keep those people that really love you.’

“You just gave me this advice that was really kind at such an unkind time for me personally. So thank you so much, it meant the world to me.”

Clarkson is now a coach on “The Voice”, as well as a host of her own talk show and successful singer.