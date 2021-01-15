Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Whether She’d Be Up For Replacing Kim Cattrall In The ‘Sex And The City’ Revival

“Sex and the City” fans may want Jennifer Coolidge to replace Kim Cattrall in the upcoming HBO Max revival, but the actress isn’t so sure.

Despite admitting she’s a “SATC” lover, Coolidge said she doesn’t think there’s anyone that could replace Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.

The 10-episode series will update viewers on the lives of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, and Kristin Davis’s Charlotte.

“I was a huge, and still am a huge, ‘Sex and the City’ fan,” Coolidge told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”. “It’s one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them.”

RELEASE: ‘Sex And The City’ Revived For HBO Max; SJP Addresses Samantha’s Absence

Coolidge played the role of Victoria in a 2003 episode of the hit HBO comedy.

The “American Pie” star went on, “But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part.

“It was just the perfect… I don’t think you can replace her.”

Coolidge’s comments come after it was reported the three remaining “SATC” stars were set to earn more than $1 million per episode for the revival.