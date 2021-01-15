Blake Shelton Calls Backlash To ‘Minimum Wage’ Song ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

Blake Shelton isn’t having any of the controversy surrounding his latest song.

On Friday, the country singer and star of “The Voice” premiered his new single “Minimum Wage” during a live New Year’s Eve performance.

Since that performance, though, fans and others have criticized Shelton for insensitivity, calling out lyrics like, “Your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.”

Appearing on iHeartRadio’s “The Bobby Bones Show”, Shelton shared the first job he ever had working minimum wage.

“I roofed houses in Ada, Oklahoma, and it may have been more than minimum wage now that I think about it,” he said. “I think I made $8 an hour, and I feel like way back then minimum wage might’ve been $6 an hour. I stepped right into the big money roofing houses.”

Addressing the controversy around the song, he said, “When I saw what this one was, I mean, I don’t want to dismiss everything, but it was a roll of the eyes. If you can find something offensive about this song, you’re just looking for a fight, or you’re not a country music fan to begin with.”

Shelton also defended the song while speaking to CMT: “It’s literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain’t got much money — as long as you have love and you’re happy — at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for.”

He continued, claiming that critics of the song are simply ignoring his intention.

“I just feel like these days, there are people out there who don’t want to know the truth. They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight,” Shelton explained. “No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline.”

The singer admitted that at first the backlash had him re-examining the song and whether it was actually insensitive to people working minimum wage jobs, but “the more I read into this, I realized this was really not real.

“That’s why I didn’t come out initially and say anything, because they’re not entitled to a response from me. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

While much of the criticism around the song is centred upon the fact that Shelton is himself a multi-millionaire, he explained that he does know what it’s like to struggle financially, thinking back to his early days trying to break into the music industry.

“Those days when the big struggle was, ‘Man, do I pay my rent or my electric bill, or do I just say screw it and go buy some beer?'” he recalled.

Finally, Shelton said, “I believe this song is a great message and I’m proud of it.”