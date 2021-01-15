Anthony Mackie Talks Being A ‘Golden Girls’ Fanboy And Meeting Betty White

Anthony Mackie absolutely adores Betty White.

On Thursday, the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and shared his love of the classic ’80s sitcom “The Golden Girls”.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Shares New Details About ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

“Hallmark has the best TV programming from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and they show about eight episodes of ‘The Golden Girls’,” he said. “And if you don’t know me, I am a ‘Golden Girls’ kind of guy.”

Mackie continued, “Betty White is one of the most talented women. She had her own talk show, she was a professional dancer, actress—she was amazing. Those four women were amazing.”

RELATED: How Betty White Is Celebrating Her 99th Birthday In Quarantine

Host Jimmy Fallon asked if, being such a big fan, Mackie has ever gotten to meet the 99-year-old White.

“I was in New York at this event, and she was there, and I fanboy’d out and ran up to her and was like, ‘Oh, my god, I love you so much! I’m such a fan. Like, the episode when you were tap-dancing was so beautiful,'” Mackie recalled. “So she laughed and touched my face, and she says, ‘Oh, you make me wish I was 40 years younger.'”

The comment flustered the actor for a moment, but then he jokingly admitted, “And I was like … I would do that. I would do that.”