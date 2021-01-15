A Look At Prince William’s ‘A Planet For Us All’ Documentary, Showing The Devastating Effects Of Climate Change

Prince William is continuing to do his bit to help save the planet.

“Prince William: A Planet For Us All” sees William go on an “extraordinary journey to champion global action on conservation and climate change, poaching and more.”

William, who shares seven-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with wife Kate Middleton, said he owes it to young people to help their “voices be heard.”

“That generational gap has to be bridged somehow,” the Duke of Cambridge shared, according to People. “I feel it is my duty and our collective responsibility to leave our planet in a stronger position for our children.”

William, who launched the Earthshot Prize last year, is joined in the doc by natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, as well as conservation heroes and youngsters doing all they can to protect nature.

“What was really amazing was what a personal project this has been for him and how he has discovered over that time a real mission. At its heart, this is about family,” the film’s executive producer Nick Kent said.

“He talks in the film about how having children changed him but he also talks about being aware of the legacy of his grandfather – the Duke of Edinburgh turns 100 this year – and his dad. And he feels a sense of responsibility and he says, if my kids say to me what did you do, I don’t want to have failed.”

“He absolutely believes that it’s within our power to do something about climate change and save the planet and that’s the message of the film.

“He’s incredibly relaxed and at ease with children and I saw him get more relaxed and at ease as we went on. He really engages – maybe fatherhood has had that impact on him. He probably gets that from his mother – we all saw how she was didn’t we?”

The documentary, which aired in the U.K. back in October, is now available to stream on discovery+.