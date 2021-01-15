Keira Knightley Says Paparazzi Tried To ‘Force’ Her Car ‘Off The Road’

There is no love lost between Keira Knightley and the paparazzi.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star appeared on the new “CHANEL Connects” podcast, and in it she opened up about dealing with the paparazzi.

RELATED: Keira Knightley Fails To Remember Who She Played In ‘Star Wars’

“It is brutal for young women within this industry,” she said. “Being followed around 24/7 by packs of up to 30 men with their lenses, through my windows and being called a whore every time I left the house in order to invoke a reaction because the pictures were worth more if I was crying. Or being forced off the road because they suddenly found that there was a lot of money to be made out of car crashes. So you’d have guys with cameras trying to force your car off the road.”

RELATED: Keira Knightley Says ‘Modelling Or Prostitution’ Are The Only Jobs Where A ‘Woman Can Earn More Than A Man’

Looking back, Knightley is proud to have survived through all the attention she received when she broke out as a young star in “Bend it Like Beckham” and the “Pirates” films.

“It was brutal,” she said. “And trying to figure out a way when, as we’re all experiencing now, the world goes insane around you, how do you keep your sanity? How do you keep your view of who you are, of what you want and what you believe is right and wrong, on the straight and narrow? It is incredibly difficult.”