Michael C. Hall Reveals ‘Dexter’ Revival Is ‘Gonna Be Wild,’ Says Ending Will Be ‘A Little Less Confounding’

Michael C. Hall is talking about the highly anticipated revival of “Dexter”.

While speaking with ET Canada about his new alternative rock band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum with band members Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen, the actor reveals the upcoming reboot is “gonna be wild.”

Back in October, Showtime announced they’re continuing the story of sociopathic serial murderer Dexter Morgan for a 10-episode season nearly eight years after wrapping the original series.

While the season finale left many fans dissatisfied, Hall jokes: “I don’t know what you’re talking about…everyone that was talking to me said they loved it!”

He adds: “There’s definitely a desire to give the show, give the character, an ending that’s a little less confounding.”

The new series will pick up where they left off in 2013, with Dexter leaving his home in Miami to become a lumberjack in the Pacific Northwest. The official synopsis indicates this will take place 10 years after the original season finale.

“I’ve never returned to anything in this way, after this much time, and acting as if all the time that’s passed has in fact passed for the character and they just turn the cameras back on, it’s gonna be wild.”

Original showrunner Clyde Phillips will return for the “Dexter” revival, along with four new cast members: Julia Jones (“The Mandalorian”), Alano Miller (“Sylvie’s Love”), Johnny Sequoyah (“Believe”), and Jack Alcott (“The Good Lord Bird”).

Production is expected to pick up in Massachusetts in February, with a release aimed for the fall.

