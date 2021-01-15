Sia’s Directorial Debut ‘Music’ Starring Kate Hudson & Maddie Ziegler Gets A New Trailer

Get ready to feel the music.

On Friday, Sia dropped the new trailer for her directorial debut “Music”, starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler.

The musical drama, co-written by Sia and Dallas Clayton, tells the story of Zu (Hudson), who is “newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music (Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia’s favourite themes: finding your voice and creating family.”

Sia received backlash for the film last year when the first teaser for “Music” was released, as many criticized its depiction of a character with autism.

“I have my own unique view of the community, and felt it is underrepresented and compelled to make it,” Sia told Variety at the time. “If that makes me a s**t I’m a s**t but my intentions are awesome.”

The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Schwartz, Tig Notaro, and Kathy Najimy.

“Music” is set to hit IMAX theatres for a one-night-only event on Feb. 10, followed by a premium on-demand release Feb. 12.