Jessica Alba Reveals Her Kids Think She’s ‘The Most Cringey Mom’

Jessica Alba may be a huge actress but her kids still don’t think she’s cool.

The star appears on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, telling guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss how her daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, 9, think she’s so “cringey.”

“They think I’m the most cringey mom. I’m the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use #cringeymom.”

Alba, who is also mom to son Hayes, 3, reveals she has a special way of figuring out whether her kids are paying attention in class.

She says, “I don’t know if it’s a way to get them to pay attention, but I can definitely call them out if they’re not paying attention.

“I have spy cameras in their room, so I can see [whether] they’re messing around, are they focusing? I can call them out. I’m like the voice from the ceiling coming in.

“Also, if they fight, I can rewind and really see who hit who first.

“So it’s very good for that.”

Then tWitch teams up with his wife Allison Holker Boss to play a revealing game of the “Not So Newlywed Game” against Alba and her husband Cash Warren. Find out who made the first move and the worst gift they’ve ever given each other in the clip below.