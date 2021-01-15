Vanessa Kirby And Katherine Waterston Find Love On The Frontier In ‘The World To Come’

The trailer for the romantic drama “The World To Come” has been released online ahead of the film’s screening at the Sundance Film Festival.

Starring Vanessa Kirby and Katherine Waterston as two women who find themselves drawn to one another while isolated on the frontier.

Set in the American Northeast in the 19th century, the film sees Abigail (Waterston) as a grieving wife to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) when new neighbours arrive in the form of the free-spirited Tallie (Kirby) and her controlling husband Finney (Christopher Abbott). As the two women grow closer, their intimacy begins to fill a void in their lives.

Waterston previously told Entertainment Weekly about “The World To Come”, telling the outlet, “There’s very little research you can do because there’s so little written about the LGBTQ community of that period” as she dished about playing Abigail in the drama, directed by Mona Fastvold.

“I think Abigail, my character, is a woman whose life was never really her own to choose in any way. There was basically nothing about my life, my experience, that prepared me for playing Abigail, she is of another world,” she explains. “It’s fascinating to explore her world, and what her life would have been like.”

She adds screenwriters Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen “did a lot of that work for us by creating two women who were just fully fledged individuals” in the film.

“The World To Come” earned raves following its debut at the Venice Film Festival last year, and will screen as part of the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival before its February release. Viewers can also see Kirby’s Venice Film Festival award-winning turn in “Pieces Of A Woman”, now streaming on Netflix.