Brie Larson Alludes To Her Sexuality In New YouTube Clip

By Becca Longmire.

Brie Larson had fans wondering if she just came out in her latest YouTube video.

The “Captain Marvel” actress posted a clip of herself answering internet quizzes, with one question reading: “You’re 10 years old, how do you spend an hour of recess?”

Larson replied, “Searching Wikihow on the library computer for ‘how do you know if you’re gay.’”

Despite the comment, the star hasn’t officially come out. The internet was quick to react:

Larson was previously engaged to musician Alex Greenwald but the couple called it quits in 2019.

The pair got engaged in May 2016 following several years of dating.

Larson is currently dating Elijah Allan-Blitz. The pair made a rare appearance together back in September, with them chatting about their virtual reality series “The Messy Truth: The VR Experience”, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Interactive Program at the WIRED25 virtual conference.

ET Canada has contacted the actress’s rep for comment.

