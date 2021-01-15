Brie Larson Alludes To Her Sexuality In New YouTube Clip

Brie Larson had fans wondering if she just came out in her latest YouTube video.

The “Captain Marvel” actress posted a clip of herself answering internet quizzes, with one question reading: “You’re 10 years old, how do you spend an hour of recess?”

Larson replied, “Searching Wikihow on the library computer for ‘how do you know if you’re gay.’”

Despite the comment, the star hasn’t officially come out. The internet was quick to react:

maybe it’s late and that’s why and ik it might not have meant anything but watching that new brie larson video with the whole gay thing honestly made my heart just like ❤️❤️❤️ — ryan (@smortdumbass) January 15, 2021

brie larson at 10 years old in the school library searching “how do i know if im gay” pic.twitter.com/IADrTE8zAj — mollie (@earpscorp) January 14, 2021

Brie Larson at the age of 10 pic.twitter.com/bEDIQRC6iN — solcito 𖤍 (@quinzelcorp) January 14, 2021

Brie Larson: i'm dropping hints that I'm gay

Brie Larson: https://t.co/5YhocKFzYE — fuck your god. (@kenobeavfd) January 14, 2021

Brie Larson’s pr team scrambling because they just realized they can’t have Brie make out with a dude in a grocery store in order to stop the rumors for roughly two weeks — liv🤠 (@cowboyswiffer) January 14, 2021

since brie larson is trending for being fruity let’s not forget this pic.twitter.com/CdGzCCxBQr — mia (@fruitytayIor) January 14, 2021

“at 10 years old, i would be in the computer library researching “how do i know if i am gay?” “how do i top lesbians?” “(sings) i'm gay”. BRIE LARSON IS TRYING TO TELL US SOMETHING, COME GIRL DON'T BE SHY — ً (@dnvvers) January 14, 2021

Larson was previously engaged to musician Alex Greenwald but the couple called it quits in 2019.

The pair got engaged in May 2016 following several years of dating.

Larson is currently dating Elijah Allan-Blitz. The pair made a rare appearance together back in September, with them chatting about their virtual reality series “The Messy Truth: The VR Experience”, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Interactive Program at the WIRED25 virtual conference.

