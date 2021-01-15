Charles Barkley Faces Backlash For Saying Athletes ‘Deserve Some Preferential Treatment’ With The COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match

Charles Barkley was slammed on social media after saying he thinks professional athletes should be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The former professional basketball player said during Thursday’s “Inside the NBA”: “Three hundred million shots, give a thousand to some NBA players, NFL players, hockey players.

“Listen, as much taxes as these players pay – let me repeat that – as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

Kenny Smith, one of Barkley’s fellow panellists on the show, then asked, “For life and death? The amount of money you make…” as Barkley insisted it was more about the taxes than the income.

“I said taxes. I didn’t say the amount of money you make,” he said. “I said the amount of taxes these guys pay.”

“We can’t go there,” Smith responded. “I don’t think you can go there.”

See some of the online reaction to the comments below.

