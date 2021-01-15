Anne Hathaway Reveals She Shot Her Latest Film In 18 Days During Lockdown

Anne Hathaway paid a virtual visit to “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to promote her new HBO Max film “Locked Down”, a pandemic-set film that was made while she herself was in actual lockdown.

“It was exhilarating, the whole thing,” said Hathaway of making the film with director Doug Liman and co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor in just 18 days.

“Because I feel like some people started smoking again during lockdown, some people started drinking with lunch, and we just, like, took our feelings and made a film about it,” she continued.

Meanwhile, she also shared a confession with host Seth Meyers: She was no anxious about speaking with him she feared she’d break out with hives on her neck.

“I’m sorry, I get nervous talking to you,” she said, placing her hands on her throat. “It’s happening. Is my neck red yet? Is it happening?”

“That’s the intention,” joked Meyers. “We do try to keep people, especially you. We want to keep you off your axis.”

She wasn’t kidding; she later took to Instagram Story to show off the red blotches that appeared on her neck.