Juice WRLD Pays Homage To ‘Bad Boys’ In Posthumous Final Video

Juice WRLD’s new music video has arrived, and it’s a bittersweet experience for fans of the late rapper.

The video for “Bad Boy” was filmed shortly before his death in December 2019 at age 21, and draws inspiration from the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence buddy-cop movie “Bad Boys”.

Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, the video begins with the rapper — whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins — surrounded by darkness, speaking in voiceover. “And make sure you know that we all human beings, we all on the same Earth, so with that being said, you can achieve anything if not more than what you see other people achieving,” he says. “And that’s facts.”

RELATED: Juice WRLD’s Mom Carmela Wallace Pens World Mental Health Day Letter: ‘There Is Help’

A statement from Lyrical Lemonade’s website confirms that “Bad Boy” is the last video that Juice WRLD filmed.

“This visual was shot here in Chicago on the west side in 2019, and it’s been a long + tough process to get this one released, but it’s finally here,” noted the statement.

“This music video holds a special place in all of our hearts here at Lyrical Lemonade and I am sure that it does for the fans as well, it’s an instant classic in our eyes, but more importantly, it’s a piece of history that will live on forever.”