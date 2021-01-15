The Hemsworth Brothers Have Sold Their Malibu Home For $4.25 Million

Take a look inside the Hemsworth’s home.

This week, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com featured Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth’s gorgeous Malibu property, which just sold for $4.25 million.

Originally purchased by the Australian-born movie star brothers in 2016 for $3.45 million, the “4,612-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath home was an ideal getaway for family get-togethers and near the film studios.”

The house features, “Striking modern architecture in an open floorplan captures the views and optimizes California indoor/outdoor living. Securely gated and with a long drive to the entrance, lush landscaping and exterior lighting create a welcoming ambiance for both residents and their guests.”

Additionally, “Wide sweeps of polished concrete floors set off the white walls that offer space for art collections and the open floor plan that spills out onto the dining terrace offer room for entertaining either dining or enjoying conversation around either of the two fire pits.

“Included are a sauna, a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar, a home theatre and a library with built-in bookshelves. The chef’s kitchen includes restaurant-quality appliances. Below the entertainment terrace, lawns and landscaping step down the hill with a peek of horses through the back hedging. The master suite has Calcutta gold marble in the bath and two walk-in closets.”