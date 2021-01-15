Ralph Macchio Reveals He And Drew Barrymore First Met During Auditions For ‘E.T.’

Drew Barrymore and Ralph Macchio just had an unexpected reunion.

On Friday, the “Cobra Kai” star appeared virtually on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and the host asked him about the fact that they first met on the set of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

“I was offered the possibility of playing the role of Tyler, I think that was the character’s name, and C. Thomas Howell, my ‘Outsiders’ greaser buddy Pony Boy, actually played that part but we wanted to read the script so they said, ‘Oh you have to go into Spielberg’s office, you can’t have the script and read it,'” he recalled.

“I’m sitting there by myself under lock and key reading ‘E.T.’ when this little adorable girl comes up to me and says, ‘Hi I’m Drew what part are you playing?’ I was half enamoured by this adorable little girl and then the other side of my brain was like, ‘Kid they told me I have an hour to read this and I’ve got to get through it,'” he laughed.

Macchio added, “We have to no wait 30-blah-blah years next time.”

“I would be so happy if we did not have to wait any time at all, and it’s been such a pleasure to grow up in this industry,” Barrymore told him. “Not only alongside you, but watching you.”