‘Bridgerton’ Stars Phoebe Dynevor & Rege-Jean Page Reveal How They Prepared For Their Roles

“Bridgerton” stars Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Rege-Jean Page (Simon Basset) paid a virtual visit to Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss how they prepared for their respective roles.

“It was a long process, we had six weeks,” Dynevor explained. “Me and Rege were both living in L.A. at the time so we both sort of touched down in London together to start this crazy journey and our schedule was horse riding, etiquette lessons, dance rehearsals. It was kind of crazy… I feel very fully prepared.”

Added Page, “We are incredibly well drilled at this time.”

Meanwhile, both actors discussed the enthusiastic reactions viewers are having to the new period drama from “Grey’s Anatomy”/”Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes.

“I mean it’s been wild,” Dyenvor told host Drew Barrymore. “I think we were really excited about the fans of the books being able to see the show and that’s who I was thinking about the whole time like, ‘Oh gosh, we have a real ‘Bridgerton’ fan base that loves the books,’ and the fact that it has spoken to such a wider audience and we’ve brought so many people into this exciting world. It’s crazy but just to know we’ve given people joy in this really weird time.”

“I talked quite a lot with Betsy Beers, one of our producers about this, about how one of the differences between this and other period pieces it that period pieces can tend to have puritan energy and ‘Bridgerton’ is just unashamed of its own joy,” added Page.

“It’s unashamed of its own indulgences which don’t necessarily act as any kind of hinderance, it just isn’t ashamed of letting us be happy, of letting us enjoy these moments of socializing and closeness and overblown romance that we are all missing right not because we are all isolated from each other,” he explained. And so a show that allows us to get close to each other not just physically but emotionally in ways that normally are in some way mildly ashamed of, releasing that corset if you will, I think is something that has been relatively powerful in this moment in time.”

