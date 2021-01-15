Nicolas Cage Faces Off Against Killer Animatronics In The Wild Trailer For ‘Willy’s Wonderland’

Evil animatronics are no match for Nicolas Cage in the full-length trailer for the horror flick “Willy’s Wonderland”.

Cage stars as a drifter who, after his car breaks down, is conned into working as a janitor on the night shift at the shady amusement centre Willy’s Wonderland. In exchange for his car repairs, the owner offers Cage’s unnamed character one night of work cleaning up the derelict fun zone. It seems like a fine deal for a man who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty until the furry animatronics spring to life as the truth is revealed: he’s been locked in the centre as a human sacrifice.

A group of teens and the town’s sheriff (Beth Grant) try to warn him about what he’s facing, but the raging Cage seems to have everything under control as he brutally dispatches with an animatronic ostrich.

“He’s not trapped in there with them. They’re trapped in here with him,” one of the teens quips.

All of this and Cage doesn’t even utter a single word in the trailer which only teases the wild ride to come.

Directed by Kevin Lewis and written by G.O. Parsons, “Willy’s Wonderland” will be released on digital platforms on February 12.