Selena Gomez Says ‘De Una Vez’ Was About Honouring Her Spanish Heritage: ‘I’m So, So Proud’

Selena Gomez kept busy during her quarantine, writing songs about her Spanish heritage.

Just hours after dropping “De Una Vez”, the singer, 28, joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music and chatted about her inspiration behind the song.

“I think if anything, I’ve learned just that during this pandemic… it’s been pretty heavy, but in general, it’s allowed me to be patient with my choices. And obviously, I’m very vocal, too, about what’s going on, but this has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she explained. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Discusses New Spanish-Language Single ‘De Una Vez’: ‘It Has A Very Powerful Meaning’

And after working on the track, Gomez admits, “You know what’s funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish.”

She added, “That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for. Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

“It didn’t take me long to really feel the mood of the music. I think Spanish came very naturally to me.”

RELATED: Francia Raisa Says ‘Saved By The Bell’ Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke Was ‘Dismissive To Donors’

Gomez also pulled inspiration from her favourite Latin music, including her namesake, Selena Quintanilla.

“I was named after Selena Quintanilla. So this is something that I think, I feel the opportunity to create something like this is really huge,” Gomez explained. “And I think that I loved how my parents just immersed me in all types of music. I mean, there wasn’t anything. At first, it was Tejano music, really, that I liked to listen to. And then that’s when I noticed the difference in how people mix in R&B with Spanish, or pop, or club music. It’s really, really cool.”