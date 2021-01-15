Kevin James Leads ‘The Crew’ In New NASCAR Comedy Series

Getting a winning team together can be a challenge.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new Kevin James comedy series “The Crew”, set in the world of NASCAR.

In the show, James plays the crew chief of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. Now he’s dealing with the owner stepping down and having a new boss in his daughter Catherine, played by Jillian Mueller, who is trying to modernize the team.

All of that is set against his hapless team sustaining years of losses against more technologically-driven racing teams.

The cast also includes Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot, Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill.

“The Crew” premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.