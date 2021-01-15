Connie Britton Discusses Her Decision To Adopt Son Eyob: ‘I Would Encourage Anybody To Do It’

Connie Britton opened up about her decision to adopt her son Eyob during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Britton, who adopted her son, then nine months old, from Ethiopia in November 2011 after a three-year process, was asked whether there was a “particular light bulb moment” when she realized “I can do this.”

“I had no idea what I was even getting into,” Britton shared.

“It wasn’t so much ‘I can do this’ as much as I knew that I wanted to be a mom.

“And, in truth, both of my parents had passed away within three years and suddenly like I was like, ‘Oh no, my family is no more’ — I mean, I have a twin sister — but that was a big loss, losing my parents.

“And I wasn’t in a relationship that felt like it was going to be a marriage relationship and so I was like, ‘What am I waiting for? I know I want to adopt, I can do this!'”

Britton continued, “But that was a little delusional, cause it turns out it’s a really hard thing to do.

“But I would only encourage anybody to do it. You can do it!”